SCSC, Grace Cancer Foundation launch cancer screening for Cyberabad police

Hyderabad: Marking the National Cancer Awareness Day on November 7, the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), in association with the Grace Cancer Foundation, launched a unique health screening initiative for Cyberabad police personnel and family members. This first-of-its-kind programme includes a free mega medical and cancer screening camp conducted on Thursday, extending its benefits to police personnel and their families within the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Aiming to reach 10,000 officers, including family members, this programme focuses on early detection of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and various cancers, specifically breast and cervical cancers, ensuring accessible preventive healthcare through a mobile screening bus.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, Chairman of SCSC, emphasised, “This medical camp is designed to serve the entire Cyberabad Commissionerate, enabling all zonal police personnel to undergo essential health screenings. Cancer is a serious health concern, and early detection through screening and timely treatment is crucial in minimising its impact.”

He commended the initiative as ‘a pivotal step toward proactive healthcare’ and discussed plans for digitising health records to provide officers with easy access to essential health information.

D Joel Davis, Cyberabad Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, emphasised the importance of preventive care in addressing potential health issues early, promoting long-term health benefits, and supporting the officers’ ability to serve the community with resilience.

Ramesh Kaza, SCSC Secretary General, expressed, “This proactive health screening is a unique opportunity to give back to our law enforcement officials. We are grateful to the Grace Cancer Foundation for their collaboration in making this possible.”

Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, Global CEO of Grace Cancer Foundation, noted, “The police are dedicated to protecting everyone. To safeguard those protectors, we have initiated this camp.”

Dr Chinna Babu mentioned that every year, two million cancer cases are reported in India, with 10 million cancer-related deaths occurring globally. Grace Cancer Foundation, established in 2013, launched India’s first covered mobile screening bus and currently operates a fleet of seven such buses. All health data collected is securely managed through Neopact data

systems.