Secunderabad: 130-year-old Zia ul Islam School celebrates annual day
Secunderabad: The 130-year-old Zia ul Islam School here celebrated its annual day on Saturday. Amir Ali Khan, Editor of Siasat Urdu daily, graced the occasion as the chief guest.
He called for laying emphasis on students' personality development, communication skills, moral ethics etc. Masood Abdul Khader, chairman of the school, presided over the function, Jameel hmed Qurisi presented annual report while meritorious student Ibrahim was felicitated on the occasion.
24 Dec 2019 2:55 PM GMT