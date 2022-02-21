  • Menu
Secunderabad: 2BHK water pipeline works at Mudfort launched

Secunderabad Cantonment Board MLA G Sayanna, along with SCB officials, inaugurated drinking water pipeline works at double bedroom houses in Mudfort on Monday.

Last week the drainage pipeline work was taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 22.5 lakh.

TN Srinivas, ex-chairman, Bowenpally Market Yard, Maheshwar Reddy, former vice-president of the board, Prabhakar, ex-ward member attended the inaugural ceremony.

