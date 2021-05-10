Secunderabad: 3rd Oxygen Express dispatched with five empty tankers

Secunderabad: The third Oxygen Express started from the South Central Railway on Sunday from Sanathnagar New Goods Complex. The Oxygen Express containing five tankers is proceeding to MBMB siding (M/s. Tata Steel BSL Ltd.,) Angul in Odisha, where the empty tankers will be filled with Liquid Medical Oxygen.

As part of this initiative, SCR has earlier moved two empty Oxygen Expresses to Angul and now the third one has moved with the empty Oxygen Express at the request of the State Government of Telangana. The Zone had proactively identified the Station capable of handling the Oxygen Express in the twin cities area. Immediately, on receipt of the request from the State Government, the originating station as well the Green Corridor to move the Oxygen Express was mapped till the destination station, said senior officer, SCR.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR advised the officials to continue taking proactive steps in case of any request for further Oxygen Express movement over the Zone. He also instructed all the Divisions to give utmost priority to run these trains and continuously monitor the movement of Oxygen Express over the Zone.