Secunderabad blaze continues to keep residents on edge

Hyderabad: Residents of buildings near the commercial complex which caught fire on Thursday were still distressed as the condition of the affected building and nearby areas is still in worse condition. Air in the affected areas has been polluted with chemicals which were stored in the brunt warehouse. On Friday people were seen covering their faces with facemasks. Some complained of burning eyes and headache.



Officials cordoned off the area and none was allowed. It is expected that the damaged building might collapse. As many as 29 flats of the adjacent apartment and another apartment where the KIMS staff reside are still closed. Shops, showrooms, hotels and other commercial establishments are closed. On the second day the situation is worse as officers from various departments are inspecting the area.

People visiting their homes the next day were seen covering their face with masks, as air in the entire area is polluted. "The impact of the fire accident is still prevalent, as we had to cover faces due to smoke with chemicals odour," said Rohil Shah of Nallakunta.

A team of doctors from the Gandhi Hospital set up a medical camp to treat the residents who inhaled the smoke caused by the fire. The residents blamed authorities for failing to provide shelter as they were forced to stay outside the entire day. Several families of nearby buildings who were evacuated earlier, are now being allowed.

Preeti (64), a resident of a nearby building, came to see the condition of her flat. She broke down as she feared that the fire could have completely gutted their building too. "We residents had no time to gather our belongings before leaving our homes. With suffocation children were in distress and had to be sent to a relative's place. "After waiting the whole day outside, we went to our relatives and came back again in the morning to see my flat."

She said several families were waiting outside with no food, water and shelter. Officials evacuated the families from the surrounding buildings, but we are left with no shelter. "Officers of the civic body must at least provide us shelter and shift us to a safer place," she added.

Hiten Shah, another resident, said the incident threw up an important lesson. The GHMC must act against unauthorised constructions and be strict while giving permission for more floors. "There should be no commercial space in residential buildings. Following the incident, we residents are suffering with lack of safety in the surrounding buildings."

"We urge officials to take a serious view of the incident and check illegal operation of warehouses in the city. All warehouses in danger should be shifted to the outskirts," suggested Shaik Mujeeb, another resident.