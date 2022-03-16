Secunderabad Cantonment Board residents stage dharna for relocation of dump yard

Secunderabad: For the past several years the relocation of the dump yard from Mahatma Gandhi community hall, Trimulgherry to Military Dairy Farm road has been pending. Vexed with this issue, former ward members of Secunderabad Cantonment Board along with few members of TRS party and 200 SCB residents staged a dharna on Tuesday near community hall demanding for relocating the dump yard immediately.

The protesters pointed out that in 2020 a plot was proposed to shift this dump yard at Military Dairy Farm road, but that only seems to be on papers. No concrete measures were taken till date. Spread over nearly 2.18 acres, the Mahatma Gandhi community hall was constructed nearly three-and-half decades ago and earlier it was used for marriages and for other functions on a rental basis. But in 2016, this hall was converted into a dump yard.

Speaking to The Hans India, Maheshwar Reddy, former vice president of SCB said, "We are fed up of submitting representations to SCB officials to relocate the dump yard. SCB sanitation workers lift the garbage from households and dump it into the community hall and then later shift the trash at Jawahar Nagar dump yard. Due to this continuous process, the groundwater is been polluted, locals are unable to use the water and strong stench is been emanating due to which locals are having nightmares. In 2020, a plot was about to be allotted at Dairy Farm road but nothing has happened till date.

"Vexed with the issued we staged a dharna and demanded to shift the dump yard immediately. If no action is taken by the SCB officials within four days all ex ward members along with locals will stage a protest every day until this issue is solved," he added.

Ramesh,a local of Shastri Colony mooted, "Our colony is very close to the dump yard because of which the stench makes it impossible for us to even breathe. Despite our complaints to SCB officials the dump yard is not being relocated."

A senior official of SCB said, "Relocating of dump yard to Dairy Farm Road is a time taking process as the place is not been physically allotted. Once it gets finalised by our higher authorities, the dump yard will be relocated."