Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) tenure extension: Defence ministry extends SCB term

The defense ministry has granted an additional year of tenure extension to the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), in addition to 55 other SCBs located throughout the nation. Regarding the extension, Joint Secretary of Defence Rakesh Mittal issued directives for SCB term extension by one year. Their previously extended SCB term of six months was scheduled to conclude on February 10. The forthcoming term will commence on February 11, 2024, and conclude on February 10, 2025.

Secunderabad Cantonment Board tenure update:

Some individuals who have been mobilizing for elections that have been stalled for a number of years have been unfazed by the news of the Defence Ministry announcement on SCB. The last-minute cancellation of the elections that were scheduled to take place on April 30 occurred the previous year. According to local inhabitants, the proposed merger between the GHMC and the SCB, which was intended to improve the cantonment's infrastructure, is a contentious issue in addition to the need for development funds.

Updates on the Secunderabad Cantonment Board were keenly awaited. "In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (h) of sub-section (1) and sub-section (4) of section 13 of the Cantonment Act, 2006 (41 of 2006), the Central Government, on being satisfied that for the administration of certain Cantonments, it is desirable to vary the constitution of the Cantonment Boards relating thereto where the term of the members shall expire on 10 February, 2024, hereby makes a declaration to vary the constitution of Cantonment Boards with effect from the 11 February, 2024, for a period of one year, or still such time the said Boards are constituted under section 12 of the said Act, whichever is earlier," Mittal said in the orders released on Tuesday regarding Defence ministry decision on SCB tenure.