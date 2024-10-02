  • Menu
Secunderabad Cantonment holds 2km marathon

Highlights

Hyderabad: As part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign 2024, a 2-kilometre marathon was successfully organised at Hockey Grounds by Secunderabad Cantonment on Tuesday.

Madhukar Naik, CEO, SCB, emphasised the significance of public participation in such initiatives, not only to keep the surroundings clean but also to foster a sense of responsibility among the citizens. According to the officials, Madhukar Naik D, CEO, and Ms Pallavi Vijaywanshi, Joint CEO, led the marathon and set an example of commitment to the cause. Their leadership was followed by the enthusiastic involvement of members from the resident welfare associations, local colonies, and the staff of the Cantonment.

sidekick