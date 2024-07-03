Secunderabad Cantonment MLA lays foundation for Underground Drainage Works in Indramma Nagar

Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Ganesh, recently toured Ward-2 Indramma Nagar Pedda Road Gully and the Nagamma Temple area as part of their Basti tour. During the visit, MLA Ganesh laid the foundation stone for the JK Line underground drainage works, which are estimated to cost 40 lakhs.

In his address to the residents, MLA Ganesh expressed his commitment to solving the drainage problem in the town and ensuring that quality work is done without the misuse of public funds. He also mentioned that the Congress government will focus on canal development projects that were neglected in the past.

Delete Edit

MLA Ganesh promised to address the issue of the halted Jaika project and ensure that the drainage problems in every slum are permanently solved. He urged residents to cooperate and assured them that their concerns would be brought to the attention of the government.



The residents of Indrama Nagar Pedda Road Gully welcomed the news and expressed their gratitude for the legislators' visit and efforts to improve the drainage system in their area.