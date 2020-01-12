Secunderabad Cantonment: New Year calendar released

Secunderabad Cantonment: Fr Anthayya, Catholic priest released the New Year calendar in Bishop Anthony Phula Mount Forts Bhavan under the auspices of Secunderabad Cantonment Catholic Women's Council (CWC) .

Addressing the gathering, CWC founder-director Mary Alphonia pointed out that the organisation has been launched as per the directions of Pope Francis. She said the calendar has been designed with the help and cooperation of Cardinal Gracias Bishop Anthony Phula and Fr Michael Silver Raju. Mary Alphonia announced that she would strive to expand CWC activities with the blessings of Cardinal Gracias Bishop Anthony Phula and Fr Michael Silver Raju.