Secunderabad: Dakshin Bharat GOC visits Cantonment

Secunderabad: Lieutenant General A Arun, General Officer commanding (GOC),Dakshin Bharat Area visited Secunderabad Army Cantonment from January 27 to 29.

During the visit, he visited the Army College of Dental Sciences (ACDS) and was briefed by the Principal, Dr Ramana Reddy, and Registrar, Colonel Venkatraman (Retd), on the excellent performance of the college both in academics and extracurricular activities.

"The spectrum of clinical work being undertaken by the faculty and students was amply displayed and showcased during the visit. General Officer commanding complimented the services being rendered to the patient community of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and good name the institution has earned over the years. Also highlighted about the modernisation plan of procuring CBCT Mobile dental Van and incorporation of Hospital management software in the next few months was discussed," said a senior officer, Defence Wing.

The General Officer also visited Golden Palm Sainik Bhawan(GPSB) near Secunderabad railway station which is a unique project with all facilities at one place for the veterans and complimented the efforts in running the institutes with COVID precautions.