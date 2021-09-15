Secunderabad: Locals allege SCB failed to take up anti-larval spraying operation

Secunderabad: This monsoon the Secunderabad Cantonment area has seen a steep increase in Dengue cases due to negligence on the part of the SCB officials who failed to take up anti-larval measures like spraying and fogging. The SCB has also failed in clearing the garbage on a regular basis causing immense problems to residents.

Locals allege that there has been an increase in dengue cases due to lack of sanitation, as garbage is not been cleared regularly and drains are not desilted properly. SCB sanitation wing has failed to take measures to curb mosquito-breeding.

According to the staff of Cantonment General Hospital, the hospital has seen a surge of patients from both urban and slum areas, complaining about viral fever and around 21 cases of dengue has been reported in this week. "As the dengue cases are in rise in SCB, locals over here are residing in fear. We are tired of complaining to SCB sanitation wing regarding removing the garbage from Sri Ranga Garden, Marredpally. The routine anti-larval operations which were to take place before monsoons have taken a back seat this year," said G Shravan, social worker, SCB

"Due to recent heavy downpour, water has been accumulating at many stretches and this has led to mosquito menace in the area. We have been repeatedly asking the SCB officials to take up the anti-larval spray operation in all the areas, but they have failed to take any action. SCB officials should act before the situation turns to worst," said T Sunil, another resident of SCB.

"Even after witnessing the surge in dengue cases SCB sanitation wing has not taken any initiative. To dodge the menace, we are forced to close our windows and doors," said T Satish Gupta, president of Vasavi Nagar.