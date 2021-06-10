Secunderabad: Locals demand permanent preservation of lakes

Secunderabad: Ahead monsoon residents of North-Eastern, Secunderabad residing near Trimulgherry lake, Kotha Cheruvu, Chinnarayauni Cheruvu and Mullakunta lake are gripped in panic as these lakes might overflow causing flooding and immense damage.

These three lakesKotha Cheruvu, Chinnarayauni Cheruvu and Mullakunta lake fall under t he jurisdiction of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and Trimulgherry lake falls under Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) according to locals concern officials have never taken any permanent measure to clean the lake and also the nalas attached are never desilted.

"The water bodies in the city are one of the biggest reliefs in terms of water resources in the urban towns. They cater to many needs and it's a serious responsibility of both the local body governments and citizens to maintain water bodies. In this coming monsoon too, it should be taken care of appropriately so that the water bodies or the lakes do not show adverse effects on our surroundings.

We expect GHMC to come forward and take appropriate steps in view of the coming monsoon," said Rohith, resident of Bolarum.

''Last year we spent sleepless nights due to floods and this year we don't want to face such situation. Even after requesting the concerned officials several times to clean the lake and to remove the encroachment nothing has been done so far," said T Ramesh, a resident of Alwal.

"The desilting of nalas done by SCB officials every year before monsoon is only done for namesake as they are taken up scientifically. No proactive measures are taken by the government for the free flow of sewage water. When it comes to Trimulgherry lake, all sewerage lines are diverted into the lake.

During rains, these surrounding colonies will be inundated as the lakes overflow," said Venkat Ramana, resident of SCB.