Secunderabad: Nala desilting works geared up

Secunderabad: As monsoon is just to approach, Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has geared up with nala desilting works and simultaneously also took up sewerage works to control overflowing of sewage water during monsoon.



"Several locals have complained about the overflowing of the sewage water in several areas and during the monsoon making it difficult for people to travel. Besides the road condition have also worsen.

Following which we have planned to take up desilting works before monsoon," said M Devender Sanitation wing Superintendent, SCB. Nala desilting works are in progress in the areas including Progressive Colony, Bapuji Nagar, Rasoolpura Krishna Nagar, Gruhalaxmi Colony, SBH Colony, and several others in SCB limits.

80 per cent of desilting works have been completed in all the open drains within SCB limits which connect to Hasmathpet nala and Picket nala stretched across 10 to 13 kilometres.

These nalas were blocked with plastic and garbage. After desilting is completed, works pertaining to re-building retaining walls and culvert repair works would be taken up. The works started last month, and it would take some more days to complete the works. With these works, locals would get a big relief from overflowing of sewerage and the road would be back to normal, added Devender.