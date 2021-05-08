Secunderabad: North-Eastern colonies facing hardship due to road closure by Local Military Authority

Secunderabad: With Covid cases surging in the city, residents of North-Eastern colonies, Secunderabad are facing hardship due to the road closure by the Local Military Authority (LMA).

Recently SCB officials have planned to start Covid treatment at Cantonment General Hospital, Bolarum. However, the locals alleged that out of 25 roads, 21 are closed and many residents of Yapral, Balaji Nagar, and Kapra colonies are badly affected due to the road closure to avail the service.

"There was little relief that SCB officials have planned to start Covid treatment at Cantonment General hospital but for us, as we stay in Yapral due to road closure, we are forced to travel more distance, as recently there was a medical emergency at our home and we were forced to take a long distance to reach the hospital'' said a resident of North- Eastern colonies, Secunderabad.

"Civilians of the colonies are badly affected due to closure of Lakdawala Road which was the main connecting road reaching Cantonment General hospital, Bolarum. While every second is precious in saving lives, it is now high time at least now SCB officials and Ministry of Defence should take the decision to reopen the roads for the easy flow of traffic,'' said ChandraShekar, Secretary of Federation of North-Eastern Colonies, Secunderabad.

As soon Cantonment General hospital, Bolarum would be set up for Covid treatment, residents residing in the eastern side of Secunderabad would be forced to travel long distances to avail the treatment. Then why civilians are forced to take 10kms, while the original route was walkable by just 800mtrs," said another resident of North-Eastern colonies, Secunderabad.