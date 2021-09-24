Secunderabad: Plea to restore RTC services to colony

Secunderabad: Residents of Vasavi Siva Nagar Colony, the second oldest after Nagarjuna Nagar, in Kushaiguda, have requested the TSRTC to immediately restore the bus service to and from the colony, 'as more people are eagerly awaiting, more so with life returning to near-normalcy post-Covid'.

A resident, D Nagarjuna, said in a statement that more than two decades back, the then APSRTC ran skeleton services to and from the colony through Nagarjuna Nagar. The colony has 13 roads crisscrossing each other and is one of the biggest in the area. On its south, it has Modi Properties (400 flats), Nagarjuna Colony and D-Mart, towards the west.

It has Maruthi Enclave connecting to Saket Main Road. Towards the north it has Vaishnavi Enclave and Oak Valley Schoo. On its east, it has Chakripuram, which leads to Rampally Crossroads. He said 'before Covid two services in the morning, two in the evening and one in the afternoon, through bus nos. 15V, 17V and 3V, were operated and catered to the residents of the two colonies'

According to the statement, in the last five years, many new colonies have sprung up in addition to the ever-crowded D-Mart about a km away from the colony.

There are hundreds of apartments in the new colonies not to speak of a lot of commercial activities and schools. Autos are scant in these areas. The residents, particularly elders, have to walk over one km to reach the main road to take a bus. He requested the RTC to immediately restore the bus services.