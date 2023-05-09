Secunderabad railway station upgradation works continue at a brisk pace

Hyderabad: The upgradation works of the Secunderabad railway station has been moving at a brisk pace as the major works with regard to the temporary booking office and RPF building along with a 9.5 lakh litre capacity underground water tanks are in fast progress.

The construction work for temporary offices has been taken up after completing the Soil Investigation Work and Topographic Survey. The foundation stones, erection of columns and shelter works have been completed for the temporary booking office and the flooring, plumbing, electrical and false ceiling works are in progress. The new temporary booking Office is likely to be opened in the last week of May. Similarly, works related to new upcoming RPF Building has been proceeding at a brisk pace.

The excavation work along with laying of PCC beds for 11 lakh litres capacity of water in underground tanks has been completed at Platform 10 and PRS building. In the next stage, reinforcement bar binding works are in progress. Simultaneously, shifting of offices in Northside building is in progress. As of now, 60 percentof the utilities shifting has been completed, while the balance of utilities shifting are in progress.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway stated that Secunderabad station, the major railway station in the twin cities area is being redeveloped to give an elegant look and provide world-class amenities. The redeveloped station will cater to the steadily increasing footfall and will be able to meet the passenger demand for the next 40 years. The upgradation work of the station is being taken up at the cost of nearly Rs 700 crore and every stage of the project is being monitored to ensure timely completion.