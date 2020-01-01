Secunderabad: Safilguda residents reunite after years

Secunderabad: They call themselves Safilguda buddies, a group of 71 members mostly in their 50s and 60s reunited after almost three decades, at Taj Mahal Hotel in Secunderabad for a lunch. They celebrated wedding anniversary of Priya and Narayana Prasad. The friends first came together in 2014 with just 13 of them, thanks to technology and social media, today the number touched 71.



Laughter, jokes and happiness filled the hall as friends recalled old incidents. Pulling each other's legs and recalling good old days took prime time. Sai Kumar, Narayana Prasad, Varadarajan and Pramod Iyengar trace people who lived in Safilguda in the late 70s and 80s.

Pramod Iyyengar, revealed his joy in meeting his childhood friends and revoking the old memories. "This is a moment of delight, we all could meet and spend some quality time together like how we did in our childhood. The reunion of Safilguda Buddies is not just to chit-chat and to have lunch together, but it is to build up a strong fraternity based upon love and compassion".

There are around 38 friends who for professional reasons settled across India and abroad in countries like USA, Canada, Australia, Muscat and Dubai. The group hosts a Biennial Reunion for all of them to meet and rekindle their friendships and past memories. Capt. Sai Kumar; Narayana Prasad, an IT professional settled for over two decades in USA. Varadarajan, an IT professional settled in Australia and Pramod Iyengar, Entrepreneur played a part in getting all together for lunch.

Pramod Iyengar said, "As kids we together used to watch movies in the defence grounds in the neighbourhood by spending 10 to 15 paisa. We intend to get more of our friends settled elsewhere into this group and make Safilguda Buddies a 150 members strong group."

Capt. Sai Kumar said, because of the Safilguda Buddies group, we meet every other day for some or other occasion here, today too we are all here to join in the 25th wedding anniversary celebrations of our friend from USA, Narayana Prasad. We also take up community initiatives like Swachh Bharat to keep our surrounding clean, always there to help one another for any personal and community related issues affecting us.

"We as kids used to play cricket and other games in these lanes and by lanes, even today we continue that tradition and join in playing games along with families. We all joined hands recently to get the Safilguda gate reopened, which caused enormous distress for all of us."