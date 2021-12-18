  • Menu
Secunderabad: SCR holds webinar on Energy Conservation

As a part of National Energy Conservation Week, the South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a webinar on Energy Conservation at Rail Nilayam on Friday.

Gajanan Mallya, SCR general manager stated that SCR is one of the best zones on Indian Railways for effective implementation of energy conservation measures. The zone has been consistently receiving awards for efficient implementation of energy conservation measures including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Energy Conservation Awards.

Arun Kumar Jain, SCR Additional General Manager said SCR has led way for energy conservation initiatives on Indian Railways. He also appreciated the team for relentless service and implementation of initiatives for energy conservation and advised them to adopt the habit of saving electrical energy at Railway premises as well as in their homes.

