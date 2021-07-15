Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Secunderabad: SCR Women's Welfare Organization distributes essential provisions

SCR Women’s Welfare Organization distributes essential provisions
x

SCR Women’s Welfare Organization distributes essential provisions

Highlights

SCRWWO distributed essential provisions to the 202 members of contract housekeeping staff at Central Railway Hospital, Lallaguda and Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad on Wednesday

Secunderabad: The South Central Railway Women's Welfare Organization (SCRWWO), distributed essential provisions to the 202 members of contract housekeeping staff at Central Railway Hospital, Lallaguda and Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad on Wednesday.

A total of 202 ration kits comprising of essential items such as rice, cooking oil, wheat, tur dal, flour, salt, haldi, mirchi powder among others were packed and distributed to all the contractual housekeeping staff at Central Railway Hospital, Lallaguda and Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR lauded the efforts of SCRWWO for extending their continuous support by taking up several welfare activities among Railway employees during the pandemic crisis.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X