Secunderabad: SCR Women's Welfare Organization distributes essential provisions

Secunderabad: The South Central Railway Women's Welfare Organization (SCRWWO), distributed essential provisions to the 202 members of contract housekeeping staff at Central Railway Hospital, Lallaguda and Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad on Wednesday.

A total of 202 ration kits comprising of essential items such as rice, cooking oil, wheat, tur dal, flour, salt, haldi, mirchi powder among others were packed and distributed to all the contractual housekeeping staff at Central Railway Hospital, Lallaguda and Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR lauded the efforts of SCRWWO for extending their continuous support by taking up several welfare activities among Railway employees during the pandemic crisis.