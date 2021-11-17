Secunderabad: Sikh youth display Gatka skills during Nagar Keertan in city

Secunderabad: Exhilarating display of Gatka skills, a Sikh martial art form, rendering of Shabad Keertans, carrying of Guru Granth Sahibji and Nishan Sahebans were part of the 'Nagar Keertan' (holy procession) taken out on Tuesday from Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad as part of the Prakash Utsav of 552th birthday celebrations of first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikh religion. Prakash Utsav falls on Friday.

A grand procession was taken out from Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad which passed through Secunderabad railway station, Rathifile bus stand, Key's High School, Blue Sea hotel, Sangeet crossroads, St Ann's School, Secunderabad Clock Tower, Manohar theatre and reached Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad in the evening.

GSS Prabhandak Committee President S Baldev Singh Bagga said that Nagar Keertan was marked with carrying of Sri Guru Granth Sahibji, revered scripture of Sikhs on a beautifully decorated vehicle, followed by 'Nishaan Sahebans' (religious flag bearers) and demonstration of Gatka skills by youth from Punjab and Hyderabad.

On this occasion, Sikh youths hailing from Kalgidhar Dashmesh Jatha and other Gatka Jathas from Punjab displayed their exhilarating Gatka skills (Sikh martial art forms) by performing extraordinary exercise with their blunt weapons, Kirpans, swords skills and other skills with breathtaking performance attracting the passerby all along the procession routes. Kada Prasad, tea and snacks were distributed to devotees. Life history and teachings of Guru Nanak were displayed.