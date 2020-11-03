Secunderabad: South Central Railway holds review on safety, freight loading, punctuality

Secunderabad: Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway conducted a review meeting on safety, freight loading and punctuality of the zone at Rail Nilayam here on Monday.

The General Manager emphasised that 'safety at worksites' is most important, he advised the officials to conduct special safety drives at worksites involving department officers and supervisors concerned for a period of two weeks and submit an action plan to ensure safety of workmen as well as safe running of train services.

He askedk the branch officers to speak to the staff to bring awareness and understanding on incidents which could have been avoided. In addition, he also reviewed track maintenance works and directed the officials to adhere to all the guidelines.

He held a meeting with all the divisional railway managers on Business Development Units and freight loading. Arun Kumar Jain, Additional General Manager and Principal Heads of Departments; Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all the six divisions viz., Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Nanded Divisions participated through a web conference.