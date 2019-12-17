Secunderabad: Special trains to Tirupati

Secunderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers, six special trains will be run between Secunderabad - Kakinada Town. Train No. 07053 Secunderabad - Kakinada Town special train will depart Secunderabad at 21.40 hours on December 20 and arrive Kakinada Town at 08.35 hours the following day.

In the return direction, Train No. 07054 Kakinada Town – Secunderabad special train will depart Kakinada Town at 20.00 hours on December 23 and arrive Secunderabad at 07.40 hours on the next day.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations in both the directions.

These special trains will have AC II Tier and Sleeper Class coaches.

Train No. 07644 Kakinada Town – Tirupati special train will depart Kakinada Town at 21.00 hours on December 21 and arrive Tirupati at 07.00 hours on the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 07645 Tirupati – Kakinada Town special train will depart Tirupati at 19.40 hours on December 22 and arrive Kakinada Town at 05.30 hours on the next day. Enroute, these special trains will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both the directions.

These special trains will have AC II Tier and Sleeper Class coaches.

Train No. 07053 Secunderabad - Kakinada Town special train will depart Secunderabad at 19.30 hours on December 21 and arrive Kakinada Town at 07.10 hours on the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 07054 Kakinada Town – Secunderabad special train will depart Kakinada Town at 20.45 hours on December 22 and arrive Secunderabad at 08.25 hours on the next day. Enroute, these special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations in both the directions. These special trains will have AC First Class, AC II Tier, AC III Tier and Sleeper Class Coaches.