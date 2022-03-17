Secunderabad to soon have a free coaching centre

Secunderabad: Many developmental activities will be taken up by the State government in Secunderabad soon. This was stated by T Padmarao Goud, Deputy Speaker and local MLA on Wednesday. He announced that soon a free coaching centre for unemployed youth will be set up at Secunderabad.

He said, as the government recently approved recruitment of 81,000 jobs, it has been decided to provide free coaching to unemployed in Secunderabad to avail themselves of employment opportunities. A release said the government has successfully completed construction of the Tukaramgate RUB project. Also, a RUB is being proposed at Sitaphalmandi , where the railway track is obstructing traffic. An amount of Rs 20 crore has been sanctioned for the project. The government has approved a proposal for expansion of RUB at Chilakalguda on the main route from Mettuguda to Chilakalguda at a cost of Rs. 30 crore. An amount of Rs 9.3 crore has been sanctioned to transform the government civil hospital, with 35 beds, to a full-scale 70-bed unit.