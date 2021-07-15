Secunderabad: Ujjaini Bonalu with corona protocols on July 25-26

Secunderabad: Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and T Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday said that elaborate arrangements were being made for grand Bonalu Jathara at Ujjaini Mahanklai temple here. The festivities will be conducted on July 25 and 26, they informed.

The ministers held a review meeting with officials on the festival. They instructed the officials concerned to provide all facilities for avoiding inconvenience to devotees. "Spruce up the temple and bylanes with lights and facilities and clean environment and follow Corona norms" they told officials.

They said Covid protocols will be followed by the devotees, officials and people at the temple to check its spread, as directed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The State government has offered funds for the smooth and better conduct of Bonalu in the City, they pointed out.

The Ministers stated that officials were asked provide better amenities, regulate traffic, put up queue lines, barricading and parking. "This time we expect a large number of devotees to the temple to offer special prayers" they said.

The ministers advised devotees to wear masks, sanitise hands and maintain social distancing during the festivities. "All City temples have been spruced up with lights and facilities". They appealed to people to cooperate with the administration for the successful conduct of Bonalu.

The two ministers will offer silk clothes to the presiding deity and to pray for well being of people.