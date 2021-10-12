  • Menu
Secunderabad: Weekly special trains to Visakhapatnam

Highlights

The railways will run weekly special trains between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad to clear extra rush during Dasara/Puja festival.

The Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad train (no 08579) will depart from Visakhapatnam at 7 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 7 am the next day Its dates of the journey are October 13, 20 and 27.

According to a SCR press release, the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam train (no 08579) will leave Secunderabad on 7:40 pm and arrive at Visakhapatnam at 6:40 am the next day. Its dates of journey are October 14, 21 and 28.

