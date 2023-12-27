Secundrabad Gurudwara seeks ‘Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas’ renaming

MP Dr K Laxman visits Gurudwara on Veera Bala Diwas



Hyderabad: Members of Secundrabad Gurudwara on Tuesday sought the change in the name of “Veera Bala Diwas” to “Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas.”

They made this request to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman when he was visiting the Gurudwara to offer his respects on the occasion of Veer Bala Diwas being celebrated on December 26, in memory of Baba Zorawar Singh (nine years old) and Baba Fateh Singh (six years old) sons of the 10th Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh, martyred after fighting against the Mughals for the protection of Dharma.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Laxman said, “Though the two sons of the 10th Guru were threatened to convert, they did not give up their Dharma.”

They said, “Dharma is greater than their lives, even if they stop breathing.” The history of such sacrifices was never told and only one family was projected to bring freedom and do everything for the country in the last seven decades of independence. It was against this backdrop Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to bring to light the valour and sacrifices of heroes kept in the dark. He said that people's representatives from the Panchayat level should visit the Gurudwaras and also hand over the great history of the country to future generations.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said, “December 26 is being celebrated as the Veera Bal Divas programme across the country under the auspices of the Government of India and the BJP to commemorate the sacrifices made by Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh mercilessly.

Guru Gobind Singh's elder sons also became martyrs after fighting with the Mughals.

The Government of India decided to recognise December 26 as ‘Veer Bal Divas’ in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsavam to show the sacrifice of the two children to future generations, he said. Kishan Reddy said that the Grand Ram Mandir Pranapritishta Mahotsava will be held in Ayodhya on January 22, and called BJP ranks and people to fully participate and unite the entire society.

Kishan Reddy recalled in 1990, the national president of the BJP, Lal Krishna Advani, undertook the Ram pilgrimage for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

He asked to decorate every temple in the country on January 22 and arrange screens in front of the temples so that devotees could watch the Bhavya Ram Mandir Pranapratishta programme and asked every Hindu to light lamps in their house to participate in the celebration.

Earlier, the Union Minister took part in a Veera Bala Diwas Rally taken out from Gurudwara in Ameerpet.