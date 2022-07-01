Security beefed up for PM Modi's visit

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city is all set to witness hectic political activity as the two-day national executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to be held here on Saturday and Sunday.

The saffron and pink parties have been vying with each other in painting the city with their respective party colours, banners, advertisement boards for the past few days.Meanwhile, special security arrangements have been made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit and public meeting on July 3. Security has been beefed up at Novotel HICC where Modi and other delegates would be attending the meeting.

Heavy security arrangements include deployment of snipers, anti-sabotage checks, roof-top watch, mufti parties, route maps, trial runs, and multi-layer security arrangements. Trial run of chopper from Begumpet airport to HICC was done on Thursday. Only valid passholders will be allowed to participate in the public meeting and all the attendees will be frisked. Elaborate measures are also being placed to deal with any protest.

Modi will arrive in the city on Saturday at 2.55 pm at Begumpet airport and will leave for HICC in an army chopper. He will participate in the national executive meeting between 4 pm and 9 pm. On day two, he will be participating in the NE meeting from 10 am to 4 pm. Later, he will reach Parade Grounds by road at 6.30 pm and will address the public meeting. The meeting will be for one hour. He will then drive to Raj Bhavan and stay there for the night. On July 4, he will leave for Vijayawada at 9.20 am. Later, he will go to Bhimavaram to participate in the 125th anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitaramaraju. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the PM's visit. A traffic advisory has also been issued to ensure smooth traffic movement.

He asked all the officials to work in close coordination and with utmost precaution and ensure that proper barricading, lighting and all other measures were in place at Parade Grounds, the venue of the public meeting.