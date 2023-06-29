Live
Sejal alleging harassment by MLA again attempts suicide
Highlights
Hyderabad: Hyderabad girl Sejal alias Sailaja on Thursday made another suicide attempt alleging that she was harassed by BRS MLA Durgam Chinnaiah. She had earlier attempted suicide in Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi.
Sejal it is said had gone to Peddamma temple and after coming out of the temple in the afternoon fell down on the foot path near temple. Police found sleeping tablets in her bag and she was immediately shifted to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment in emergency ward.
She according to police had left a suicide note alleging that she had been living under pressure and she feels that justice would not be done to her by the government.
