Senior IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar says As of now no to politics

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar who has resigned from the post and opted for VRS, on Tuesday made it clear that he didn't have any interest in politics at this juncture of his life. He, however, hastened to state that there was nothing wrong in joining politics while noting that it will be wrong to think that the entire system can be changed by doing politics.

Kumar stated that he has not yet taken any decision about his life after his retirement. He would announce his decision in the next couple of days. He also made it clear that he would not contest in the upcoming Huzurabad by-election as the ruling party candidate.

He remarked that the State would soon have a new revolution in its politics. "The weaker sections of society have suffered a lot during the last 70-80 years. He would fight for the rights of the oppressed classes".

"My dream was to see development of children of all sections of society," he said. He would begin his post-retirement journey from Adilabad district. Meanwhile close friends of Kumar say that he would soon enter mainstream politics. Social media also went viral stating that he would join the ruling TRS party and contest as its candidate from Huzurabad.