Senior TRS leaders jockeying for plum posts in committees

Hyderabad: With TRS starting its exercise to constitute new committees from village to State- level from Thursday, the leaders started the formation of committees after the 'Jhanda Panduga' where they hoisted the TRS flags.

However, the exercise for constitution of the committees had gained momentum with the leaders lobbying hard to get important posts to their followers.

Until now MLAs were given all responsibilities, but now, with the leadership deciding to have a complete party set-up with 51 per cent representation to weaker sections like SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities, the competition has been high among the leaders.

The organisational elections of village, mandal and town would be overseen by MLAs and senior leaders, but the district head posts will be decided by the party high command.

It is learnt that the party has already come to a conclusion on the district president by bringing their report card from its senior leaders. The leaders, who could not get posts because of the new entrants, are eyeing the posts.

Sources said many leaders had already lobbied for the post requesting TRS working president KT Rama Rao. It is learnt that the leaders have met the high command explaining their case of being with the party since its inception and how they were deprived of opportunities with the 'Bangaru Telangana' batch leaders.

According to the leaders, these committees are significant because the next Assembly elections in 2023 will be fought under these committees. Hence MLAs were keen to have their say in the formation of committees. The party has been facing issues with present MLAs and former MLAs in many constituencies.

MLC P Mahender Reddy is at loggerheads with MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy. Mahender Reddy said he would contest his next and last election from Tandur in 2023.

He wants his men in the committees to be formed in the Tandur constituency, even as the MLA is going to play a key role there. There are similar situations in Warangal, Nalgonda and other districts, where former MLAs and present MLAs want their say in the committees.