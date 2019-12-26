Serilingampally: Heart-warming gesture on Christmas

Serilingampally: The Buchhamolla Venkatamma Parmayya Memorial Trust distributed woolen blankets to poor elderly persons to mark Christmas festival here on Wednesday.

Trust chairman Uppari Shekar Sagar while expressing happiness over the distribution of blankets to the needy elderly persons pledged to undertake more service programmes in future.

Netajinagar Residents' Welfare Association general secretary Venkatesh Goud, treasurer Mallesh Mudiraj, advisers Ramesh Babu, Srinivas Sagar, members Mahesh, Athhili Narsimha, Jubbur Nagesh were present.