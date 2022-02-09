Serve people well to generate good revenues: RTC MD VC Sajjanar to staff

Hyderabad: The TSRTC MD, VC Sajjanar, on Tuesday asked the employees to focus on generating more revenues during the ensuing festive and marriage season without compromising on the safety aspect.

During a virtual meeting held with the staff on the day, Sajjanar lauded drivers, conductors, mechanical staff, supervisors and officers for achieving appreciable revenues in the last six months. He said the teamwork should continue and coordinated efforts should be made to overcome losses in the coming days.

The MD said that in the coming days due to auspicious days for marriage, Shivaratri Jatara, Yadadri temple opening, holiday season, etc., there would be huge traffic and the staff should serve the people to generate maximum revenue. He appealed to all drivers and conductors to maintain their health, take booster dose, sanitise frequently and wear masks while on duty during the Medaram Jatara.

He said the RTC during the Jatara would be providing good food, rest rooms, ambulances and ICU Unit and Hospital for the convenience of employees. He appealed all the drivers to drive safely, not to overtake, not to be in a hurry, not to stop in the middle of the road which can cause traffic jams.

"We should own the safety of all passengers and should carry them back home after Jatara safely, which builds up the image of Corporation," said the MD. Sajjanar appealed to them to be very alert while on duty. He also instructed them to work closely with Endowments, Revenue, Health, Police and officials of other departments and ensure proper coordination. He assured the employees that the management was committed to their welfare and they should work as a team to make Medaram Jatara a grand success.