Sevalal Jayanthi to be celebrated in grand manner

Hyderabad/Adilabad: Zilla Parishad Chairman Rathod Janardhan said that Sewalal's 284th birth anniversary celebrations should be organised in a grand manner addressing meeting with the officials and members of the Banjara Committee at the Collector conference hall on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman said that like every year, Sevalal Jayanti should be officially organized on the 23rd of this month at the district headquarters with all facilities and devotion. Similarly, 23rd was requested to be declared as a local holiday.