Shab-e-Meraj observed with religious devotion

Charminar: Shab-e-Meraj-un-Nabi, a divine night was observed across the city on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday with religious devotion and fervor. Unlike the previous year where Muslims had observed the night prayers in-doors due owing to Corona breakout and restrictions. This year the Mussallies (believers) have gathered in large and offered special prayers recited Quran, and sought the blessings of Allah almighty for shielding the country against all kinds of harms and evils.

Special prayers and sittings were held in all major mosques of the city including the historic Mecca Masjid, Shahi masjid. Whereas, Masjid-e-Azizia, Jama Masjid, Masjid-e-Shifa, Masjid-e-Aliya, Masjid-e-Abdullah Shah wali in Shalibanda, Masjid-e-Vazir Ali, and Gulbano Masjid saw large number of devotees.

On the occasion, the holy relics were also displayed in several mosques in the city where a large number of people participated. Moreover, special supplication was offered before the almighty to ward off the deadly coronavirus danger from the world. The women devotees offered prayers in special gatherings at their homes throughout the night. Whereas men offered prayers at specially decorated mosques for seeking the blessings of Allah and prayed for the welfare of the entire nation.

Shab-e-Meraj is a glorious night, Prophet Mohammed has ascended the highest levels of the heavens, marking the Meraj of Prophet Mohammed (SAW) when he was taken from Makkah to Al-Haram-Al-Sharif (also known as the Temple Mount) and was then taken to heaven on the heavenly flight named 'al-Buraq.'

During the gatherings, Islamic scholars highlighted the importance of Shab-e-Meraj and its blessings. Different Islamic organizations have also arranged special prayers and sittings (Mahafils) at mosques and at other places to seek the blessings of Allah Almighty.