Shabbir Ali inspects Haj House

Hyderabad: Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Advisor to Government (SC, ST, BC, and Minorities Welfare), and Syed Omer Jaleel, Secretary to Government, Minorities Welfare Department, reviewed the arrangements for Haj pilgrims at Haj House in Nampally on Wednesday. Shaik Liyaqat Hussain, executive officer, and Khaja Moinuddin, CEO, Telangana State Wakf Board, were also present. Shabbir Ali visited various counters arranged by the Telangana State Haj Committee to facilitate the intending Haj pilgrims for submission of passports and other documents.

He met the intending Haj pilgrims and congratulated them on their selection for Haj 2024. He appreciated the arrangements made by the Haj Committee. He also visited the under-construction building beside Haj House, inspected the condition of the structure, and instructed the CEO, Telangana State Wakf Board, to repair the damages before Haj Camp. He assured that, this year, for Haj-2024, the arrangements will be much better than previous years during Haj camp operations in 2024.