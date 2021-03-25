Shadnagar degree college works to be over soon says Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy

Shadnagar: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy responding to Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav during the question and answer session in the Assembly,informed that the construction of the government degree college would be finished soon.

Speaking on the occasion,the Minister said that a government degree college has already been sanctioned for Shadnagar.

Adding that labs and libraries were being set up for quality education in government degree colleges, the Minister said the government would send the officials concerned soon to review the situation and complete the construction works, the Minister added.