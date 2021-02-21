Shadnagar to get regional ring road

Shadnagar: During a TRS membership drive in Shadnagar on Sunday, party MP and membership registration in-charge Ramulu announced that the constituency was soon to get a regional ring road. However, an official announcement would be made soon, informed the MP.

He also hinted that Lakshmidevipalli project would also be constructed to provide drinking water to people of Shadnagar constituency.

On the occasion, the MPaccused the Opposition parties of doing dirty politics and warned that people of Telangana wouldnot tolerate BJP and Congress leaders for criticising Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Mahbubnagar MP Srinivas Reddy recalledChief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's struggle for achieving separate Telangana State. He said, "The development schemes like industrial corridor, textile park etc. would come up in the constituency soon."

Ranga Reddy Zilla Parishad vice-chairman Eta Ganesh, Shadnagar Municipal Corporation chairman Narender, vice-chairman MSNatarajan and other TRS leaders were present.