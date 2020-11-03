Shamshabad: Covid testing for International passengers at RGIA

Shamshabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) on Monday started an on-site coronavirus testing laboratory at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), giving travellers the added facility for a safe journey.

As per the government mandate, international passengers on arrival have to carry their RT-PCR negative report, conducted within 96 hours before departures from the origin country. This report has to be furnished to the State government officials deputed at the airport to avoid institutional quarantine. However, with the RT-PCR testing facility available at Hyderabad Airport, now passengers can also get themselves tested once they land in Hyderabad.

As per Telangana State health regulations, all arriving international passengers having onward connections need to have a negative RT-PCR test certificate (done within 96 hours prior to the departure time) either from port of origin or test done on arrival at Hyderabad International Airport to avoid institutional quarantine.

A Mapmygenome Covid-19 Test Lab has been set up at the Hyderabad International Airport, and is operational round the clock. Apart from the on-site testing facility for passengers, the lab also offers walk-in options for airport personnel or anyone interested in getting a test done.

For arriving international passengers having an onward journey the sample collection counter is available at the immigration level at the airport. To help departing international passengers, another sample collection counter is made available at the forecourt of Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT).

With a negative RT-PCR test report, the arrival international passengers can continue their onward journey or get exemption from institutional quarantine. However, they will have to undergo home quarantine as per the govt norms, unless they qualify for special exemptions as per applicable government rules.