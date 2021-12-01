  • Menu
Shamshabad: Gold in paste form seized at RGIA

Highlights

Shamshabad: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday nabbed a passenger and seized 472.8 gm of gold in past form from him. According to the officials, the value of the seized gold was Rs 23.33 lakh.

According to information, the passenger arrived at RGIA from Guwahati by Indigo airlines on Tuesday morning. At the pre-embarkation security check at security hold area (SHA) of the Airport, the CISF officials noticed the abnormal walking style of a passenger while he approached for frisking.

On suspicion, the officials carried out a pat down search of him and found out a packet of yellow paste that appeared to be gold. Custom officials seized the gold and took up investigation.

