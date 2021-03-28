Shamshabad: HMDA cracks whip on illegal ventures

Shamshabad: In order to curb the illegal lay-outs in the Ranga Reddy district, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) along with Shamshabad municipality officials have demolished over 150 unauthorised roads, power poles and footpaths which were installed in illegal ventures located in Ootpally village in Ranga Reddy district.

According to HMDA enforcement and planning staff, around 75 per cent of unauthorised structures were demolished.

Town planning officers along with police personnel-initiated action against for cracking down on unlicensed ventures in the district.

The authorities advised the public not to buy or sell any of the ventures being undertaken by some developers without obtaining any permission from the local municipality or HMDA.