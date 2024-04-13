Shilparamam to celebrate Bengali New Year today

Hyderabad: Members of Uttaran Bangiya Samiti are all set to celebrate the Bengali New Year (Poila Boishakh) along with a food festival with great fervor and enthusiasm on Saturday at Shilparamam, Madhapur.

According to officials of Shilparamam, ‘Uttarang’, the event promises a captivating immersion into Bengali culture, replete with traditional dance, music, and a delightful Bongo Mela (a traditional fair) featuring a variety of stalls selling handicrafts, handloom products, jewellery, sarees, and other handicraft items.

The celebration will feature a vibrant and colourful atmosphere, complete with music, dance, and a food festival. Attendees will have the opportunity to relish a variety of traditional performances by artists, including folk music, Rabindra Sangeet (songs), and Baul songs (folk songs). In addition to these cultural delights, the food stalls will be a haven for gourmands, offering iconic dishes such as rolls, sandesh (sweets), and the quintessential Bengali street fried foods.