Should the pedestrians fly! High Court wonders

Madina: The High Court has frowned at the State government and questioned as to what the authorities were doing when the footpaths in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area are encroached, causing great inconvenience to the pedestrians. Dealing with a Public Interest petition last Thursday, a division bench of the High Court wondered whether the pedestrians are expected to fly in the air in the absence of footpaths.

The court has directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to clear the footpaths from encroachments. It also wanted the Central and State governments to submit a report on the measures taken earlier to remove encroachments on footpaths. The Court has made it clear that proper footpaths should be provided to enable people to walk with ease and convenience.

The petitioner, an Advocate, has brought to the notice of the Court that in many places in the city, footpaths were removed and in other places the footpaths were encroached upon by street vendors and business houses. As a result, people are forced to walk on the roads, leading to accidents and death of pedestrians. He also contended that despite several requests to the government to arrange for proper footpaths in the city, there was no response. The high court has posted the matter to April 15, for further hearing.

It is pertinent to point out here that on many earlier occasions also, the High Court had given directions to the authorities concerned to clear the encroachments, but it had very little or no impact at all. Nearly one decade back, the GHMC commissioner Krishna Babu had talked of providing 'Model footpaths' and declared that "there are no second thoughts about improving footpaths". The reality, however, is that there is deterioration in the condition of footpaths in many areas in the city.

It is unfortunate that neither the GHMC nor the police officials are interested in clearing footpath encroachments, and the common man is put to inconvenience and risk. It is hoped that at least now, the High Court and the PIL Petitioner would take the matter to the logical end and ensure proper footpaths in the state capital.