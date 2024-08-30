Showcasing India’s Rich Textile Heritage

The Silk of India Handloom Expo 2024, hosted by Bengal Handloom Art, is a grand celebration of India’s rich handloom heritage, running from August 26th to September 4th at the Kalinga Cultural Centre in Hyderabad. The event was inaugurated by Classic Mrs. India Ratna Mehera and Tollywood actress Sahruda Fruityy, alongside organizers Somnath Bowmik and Abhijit Shaw.

The expo showcases the artistry of over 50 master weavers from across the country, featuring a stunning array of handwoven textiles such as Banarasi sarees, Bhagalpuri silk, Mysore silk, and more. The event emphasizes the cultural significance of handloom weaving, which weaves together history, tradition, and creativity. It offers a platform for artisans to display their skill and dedication, ensuring the preservation of these ancient crafts. Visitors are invited to explore and appreciate the diverse range of handloom products, supporting the legacy of India's skilled weavers.

