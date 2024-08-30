Live
- Purandeswari announces BJP membership registration program from September 1
- AstroJudge’s New Podcast Will Change How You See Astrology—And Yourself!
- Bharat Electricity, POWERGEN India & Indian Utility Week Join Forces for the Largest Energy Convergence Event of 2024
- 'Actions have consequences': EAM Jaishankar says era of uninterrupted dialogues with Pakistan over
- Governor has given us time for meeting on Saturday, says Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
- People have to choose between terrorism & peace: Union Minister on J&K polls
- Health Ministry urges people to adopt organ donation as a way of life
- 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka
- 14 dead in Mali road accident
- Will be happy if promoted, says Karnataka HM amid rumours of CM change
Just In
Showcasing India’s Rich Textile Heritage
The Silk of India Handloom Expo 2024, hosted by Bengal Handloom Art, is a grand celebration of India’s rich handloom heritage, running from August...
The Silk of India Handloom Expo 2024, hosted by Bengal Handloom Art, is a grand celebration of India’s rich handloom heritage, running from August 26th to September 4th at the Kalinga Cultural Centre in Hyderabad. The event was inaugurated by Classic Mrs. India Ratna Mehera and Tollywood actress Sahruda Fruityy, alongside organizers Somnath Bowmik and Abhijit Shaw.
The expo showcases the artistry of over 50 master weavers from across the country, featuring a stunning array of handwoven textiles such as Banarasi sarees, Bhagalpuri silk, Mysore silk, and more. The event emphasizes the cultural significance of handloom weaving, which weaves together history, tradition, and creativity. It offers a platform for artisans to display their skill and dedication, ensuring the preservation of these ancient crafts. Visitors are invited to explore and appreciate the diverse range of handloom products, supporting the legacy of India's skilled weavers.