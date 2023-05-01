Shreya Ghoshal takes part in Green India Challenge

Hyderabad: The Green India Challenge has taken every celebrity and politicians to come forward and plant saplings. In a recent turn of events a noted singer Shreya Ghoshal also took part in GIC initiative and planted saplings at Financial District in Gachibowli along with Rajya Sabha MP, J Santosh Kumar who is also the founder of GIC, on Monday.



On the occasion, Shreya Ghoshal praised the GIC initiative and thanked the MP for giving her the opportunity to be a part of the novel cause.

“I feel blessed and proud to be taking part in this unique initiative. Planting saplings and allowing them to grow is the only way to increase green cover and conserve the environment. Planting and taking care of trees is a great social responsibility,” she said.

Shreya Ghoshal participated in the GIC initiative after accepting the nomination from yet another top playback singer Shankar Mahadevan. The senior singer is expected to take the GIC initiative forward by nominating three more individuals to plant saplings on the social media platform Twitter. The co-founders of GIC, Karunakar Reddy and Raghavendra Yadav were also present.