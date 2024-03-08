SIF Hyderabad members observe Women's Dignity Day

Hyderabad : Ahead of International Women's Day, the members of Save Indian Family (SIF) Hyderabad Chapter observed Women's Dignity Day. A group of estranged husbands have sought donations from the public to fund their ex-wives' maintenance on the roads of Hyderabad on Thursday evening. SIF is a non-funded, non-profit, non-governmental organisation in India, which works with various like-minded NGOs for men's rights.

N Krishna Rao, a counsellor at SIF Hyderabad, says: "We are celebrating Women's Dignity Day on March 7th, while March 8th is International Women's Day to bring awareness on the biased laws against Indian men. Along with other SIF members, I am seeking funds from the public for the maintenance demanded by my wife. I believe that all adult human beings with a sound body and mind, whether male or female, are capable of working and earning for their own sustenance."





He further said, "I believe that many wonderful women who have achieved success through hard work have done it on their own will with a sense of dignity and purpose. I also believe in giving the same education and ideals to my daughter also. I will discourage my daughter if she wants to depend on anyone else financially after she grows up. If you think that women are incapable of working or doing hard work, it is a gross insult to all working women who struggle on a daily basis to maintain their sense of dignity. However, if you still wish women to completely depend on men forever; please donate some money to my wife's maintenance fund."



Harmeet Singh, another SIF Hyderabad member says: "People who think that women are equal to men in terms of financial capability and hard work, please support the concept of women's dignity by work. Let us appreciate the achievements of so many wonderful working women in our lives and public arena."

