Sigachi blast toll rises to 52 as 8 missing workmen declared dead

Hyderabad: The State Government has declared eight missing workers in the chemical reactor blast at the Sigachi factory as dead. With this, the total death toll raised to 52.

However, the officials said that the forensic wing could not find the remains of the eight deceased till date.

Sangareddy District Additional Collector Chandrashekhar issued a statement on Wednesday that the authorities came to a conclusion that it is impossible to trace the eight missing workers in the chemical blast incident at Pashamylaram industrial area. Rahul, Shivaji, Venkatesh, Vijay, Akhilesh, Justin, Ravi and Irfan are suspected to be missing and the chances of tracing the mortal remains are remote.

Officials said that hundred DNA samples were collected so far, and that no sample was matching to the missing persons. The officials informed the family members of the missing workers the government decision of declaring them as dead. The Additional Collector also said that the family members should be in touch with the government for three more months to arrive at a final decision on the missing workers bodies. Necessary steps would be taken in consultation with the Union Home Ministry and concerned state officials, he said.

The district authorities were also closely monitoring the health condition of the seriously injured who were undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the district headquarters and in Hyderabad.

State government will take action against the company only after the Expert Committee submits its report on the incident. Preliminary reports already confirmed the neglect of the company could be the main reason for the ghastly fire accident in the chemical factory.