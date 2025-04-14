Sikhs’ sacrifice, services to nation are priceless: Kishan

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy acknowledged the Sikh community for their sacrifices for both their religion and the country.

While participating in Baisakhi Day, a celebration of the New Year for Sikhs, he emphasised the invaluable nature of these sacrifices. Kishan Reddy visited the holy prayer hall of the Sikh community in Ameerpet, where he offered prayers.

He noted that the Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee in Ameerpet has been organising this event on a grand scale for many years, showcasing their devotion. He also recalled that Prime Minister Modi had previously visited this Gurdwara and expressed his reverence for the occasion.