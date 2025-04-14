Live
- Kishan Reddy leads BJP bike rally in Hyderabad to pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar
- Chief Minister Revanth Reddy pays tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary
- Minister Sridhar Babu’s whirlwind tour of district
- Simple Tips to Pick the Perfect Papaya This Summer
- Antony Starr trades capes for combat in G20, diving into a grounded villain miles apart from Homelander
- K’taka govt will not take any hasty decision
- Fire Breaks Out at Park Hyatt Hotel in Hyderabad; No Casualties Reported
- Farmers’ suicides due to govt negligence: Malladi
- ‘Fake Gandhis’ conspired to stop Ambedkar centenary celebrations in K’taka: Union Minister
- Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes – April 14, 2025: Unlock Exclusive Rewards and Items
Sikhs’ sacrifice, services to nation are priceless: Kishan
Highlights
Telangana BJP President and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy acknowledged the Sikh community for their sacrifices for both their religion and the country.
Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy acknowledged the Sikh community for their sacrifices for both their religion and the country.
While participating in Baisakhi Day, a celebration of the New Year for Sikhs, he emphasised the invaluable nature of these sacrifices. Kishan Reddy visited the holy prayer hall of the Sikh community in Ameerpet, where he offered prayers.
He noted that the Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee in Ameerpet has been organising this event on a grand scale for many years, showcasing their devotion. He also recalled that Prime Minister Modi had previously visited this Gurdwara and expressed his reverence for the occasion.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT