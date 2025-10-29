Sikhs to celebrate 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji with grand festivities

Hyderabad: The Sikh community is gearing up to celebrate the 556th Prakash Utsav or birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru and founder of the Sikh faith, with grandeur and devotion from November 1 to 5, 2025. The celebrations, organised jointly by the Prabandhak Committees of Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj, and Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad, will reflect Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s timeless message of peace, unity, and humanity.

The five days of celebrations will include Nagar Keertans holy processions, Vishaal Deewan mass congregation, and Night Kirtan Darbars, bringing together thousands of devotees from across Telangana and beyond. The first Nagar Keertan will be held on November 1 from Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad, proceeding through major routes and returning to the Gurudwara by evening.

The second Nagar Keertan will take place on November 3 from Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj, covering key city stretches before culminating at the same location later in the evening. Both processions will feature beautifully decorated vehicles carrying the Guru Granth Sahib Ji the revered Sikh scripture, accompanied by NishaanSahebans religious flags, the devotional rendering of ShabadKeertans, and captivating performances of Gatka, the traditional Sikh martial art, by renowned Jathas from Amritsar.

The grand highlight of the celebrations will be the Vishaal Deewan on November 5 at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, from 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Over 25,000 devotees and followers from diverse communities are expected to gather for the congregation. The event will be marked by soulful Gurbani Keertans and Kathas sermons by eminent RagiJathas from across India and abroad, including Bhai Harjinder Singhji Srinagar wale, Bhai Baljeet Singh USA wale, Gyani Sahib Singhji Markanda wale, and other revered preachers.

The congregations will highlight Guru Nanak’s teachings of universal brotherhood, equality, and compassion. A Guru Ka Langar free community meal will be served to all attendees after the culmination of the event. Adding to the spiritual fervour, Night KeertanDarbars will be held on November 4 at Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad and on November 5 at Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj. These devotional gatherings, featuring eminent RagiJathas, will fill the evenings with the melodious recitation of Gurbani Kirtans.

Members of the organising committees, including Presidents Satvinder Singh Bagga GSGSS and S Baldev Singh Bagga GSS, Vice President Jaspal Singh Tuteja, General Secretaries Jagmohan Singh and Joginder Singh Mujral, and Secretary Harpreet Singh Gulati, have emphasised their joint commitment to making this year’s Prakash Utsav a memorable and spiritually enriching event. The Sikh community across Telangana is preparing to participate in the festivities with devotion and unity.