SimplyJITH Group Expands Horizons with Majority Stake in Arabian Construction (India)

Hyderabad-based SimplyJITH Group has acquired a majority stake in Arabian Construction Company (ACC) India, marking its strategic entry into real estate and infrastructure.

The partnership combines ACC’s decades of construction expertise with SimplyJITH’s financial strength and global network to deliver premium residential and commercial projects emphasizing sustainability and innovation.

This move coincides with SimplyJITH’s expansion into Realty, Paper Trading, and Branding & Communications, reflecting its growth mantra, “growing stronger to serve better.”

With landmark projects, strong pipelines, and a vision for integrated development, the collaboration positions SimplyJITH and ACC India at the forefront of India’s evolving infrastructure landscape.

